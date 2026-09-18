September 18, 2026 4:39 PM हिंदी

Dinesh Lal Yadav-starrer ‘Dupahiya’ season 2 to drop on OTT on October 1

Dinesh Lal Yadav-starrer ‘Dupahiya’ season 2 to drop on OTT on October 1

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) The 2nd season of the streaming show ‘Dupahiya’, which features Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Gajraj Rao, and Renuka Shahane, is set to debut on OTT on October 1, 2026.

The show is set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, and blends innocence, madness, and small-town charm, with a fresh set of challenges that promise bigger chaos and plenty of laughs.

It is directed by Sonam Nair, and also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma.

In a joint statement, Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, Creators and Executive Producers, shared, “‘Dupahiya’ has always been a story close to our hearts. While the narrative is set in rural India, at its core, it is a story about big dreams colliding with everyday chaos- and finding the unexpected humor along the way. We’re grateful to see how the first season resonated with audiences worldwide, and are truly looking forward to taking this story ahead, this time with newer challenges and bigger stakes for the characters we’ve all grown to love”.

They further mentioned, “This season is as much about the humor as it is about the heartwarming, emotional moments . As always, it has been thrilling to collaborate with Prime Video and we’re thankful to them for giving us the space to tell this story and believing in the world we have created. The response to the first season meant a lot to us, and we believe season two will be equally well received by viewers when it premieres on Prime Video”.

Dupahiya season two is created and produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel LLP, and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi, and Chirag Garg. The show is set to drop on Prime Video on October 1, 2026.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Radhika Apte explains why women struggle to make time for their desires

Radhika Apte explains why women struggle to make time for their desires

RBI absorbs Rs 2.23 lakh crore via VRRR auction amid surplus liquidity

RBI absorbs Rs 2.23 lakh crore via VRRR auction amid surplus liquidity

Nikkhil Advani reveals what he consumes in literature, art, and what fuels his creative pursuits

Nikkhil Advani reveals what he consumes in literature, art, and what fuels his creative pursuits

'Every stroke feels like music': Rower Poonam set for Asian Games debut

'Every stroke feels like music': Rower Poonam set for Asian Games debut

Pakistan cuts fuels for state vehicles to counter oil price surge

Pakistan cuts fuels for state vehicles to counter oil price surge

Palmer, Trent return as Tuchel names England squad for Nations League campaign

Palmer, Trent return as Tuchel names England squad for Nations League campaign

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat explains Dharma versus religion at Yuva Dharma Sansad

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat explains Dharma versus religion at Yuva Dharma Sansad

Students of Bangladesh disappointed after scholarships offered by Pakistan govt do not reflect promise: Report

Bangladesh students disappointed as scholarships offered by Pakistan do not reflect promise: Report

India’s soft tennis stars Jay Meena, Aadhya Tiwari aim to convert foreign exposure to elusive Asian Games medal

India’s soft tennis stars Jay Meena, Aadhya Tiwari aim to convert foreign exposure to elusive Asian Games medal

BCCI office bearers authorised to take decision related to chief selector Agarkar’s future

BCCI office bearers authorised to take decision related to chief selector Agarkar’s future