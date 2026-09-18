September 18, 2026 4:38 PM हिंदी

Adil Hussain recalls working with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in ‘Agent Vinod’: ‘Had such a good time’

Adil Hussain recalls working with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in ‘Agent Vinod’: ‘Had such a good time’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Adil Hussain took a trip down memory lane as he recalled working on the 2012 action thriller “Agent Vinod,” which starred Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

Sharing a throwback memory on Instagram, Adil remembered the filming, which took place across multiple international locations in 2010 and 2011. Sharing photos from the movie, he wrote, “Remembering the shoot for Agent Vinod in 2010 and 2011. Had such a good time shooting this film across the globe. #cinema #hindicinema #agentvinod.”

The first image features Adil Hussain alongside Kareena Kapoor in a still from the film, while another shows Hussain in character as Colonel.

“Agent Vinod,” the spy action thriller, was written and directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan. The film followed a secret agent caught in a terrorist conspiracy and featured Saif Ali Khan in the titular role. Kareena Kapoor portrayed ISI agent Iram Parveen Bilal, also known as Dr. Ruby Mendes. Adil Hussain appeared as a Colonel, while Ravi Kishan played Major Rajan Sinha and Gulshan Grover portrayed Tehmur Pasha in cameo roles.

The film also featured Ram Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Shahbaz Khan. The spy thriller was released on 23 March 2012.

Meanwhile, Adil Hussain was recently seen in “Max, Min and Meowzaki.” During the promotions of the same, he opened up about his approach to portraying different characters. The ‘English Vinglish’ actor said that he believes in kind of acting which helps him attain liberation from his own self.

Adil shared with IANS, “I had been extremely strict with my own idea of what should be the basic principles to live our lives. And so it took me, not took me, it's still taking me a huge amount of personal work. And I have been lucky because my profession or as I like to call it, ‘self-expression’ is through art. And especially through the art of acting.”

--IANS

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