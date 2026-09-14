Ludek Miklosko, former West Ham and Czech Republic goalkeeper, passes away

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Former West Ham, QPR and Czech Republic goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko passed away at 64 after a serious illness.

Miklosko was a West Ham legend, having earned over 300 caps for the English Premier League club. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and withdrew from treatment in December 2024.

West Ham paid tribute to Miklosko, who was named the club's Hammer of the Year in 1990-91. "It is with deep and profound sadness that West Ham United announces the passing of legendary former goalkeeper and coach, Ludek Miklosko," West Ham wrote in a statement.

"Rest in peace, Ludek, our beloved, inspirational goalkeeper and gentle giant of a man," the club added. Meanwhile, Martin Miklosko, his son, emphasised his father's love for West Ham.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of my dad Ludek, following a brave and courageous battle with cancer," said Martin. "Dad simply loved West Ham United, and especially hearing his name sung loud and proud at every game. The club, and its fans, were and always will be a part of our family, so thank you all from the bottom of our hearts," he added.

The Hammers will show a period of appreciation for their legend ahead of their Carabao Cup game at Fulham on Tuesday. They will also pay tribute to Miklosko by dedicating their next Championship game against QPR on October 9. Meanwhile, Miklosko also played briefly for QPR from 1998 to 2001 after being with the Hammers from 1990 to 1998.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of the Czech Republic also paid tribute to the goalkeeper who played for Czechoslovakia from 1982 to 1992 and later for the Czech Republic in 1996 and 1997.

"Czech football has been hit by sad news. Former Czechoslovakian and Czech national team goalkeeper Luděk Mikloško, a prominent figure of Baník Ostrava and a legend of English West Ham United, has died at the age of 64 after a serious illness," FACR wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, FACR chairman David Trunda also paid his respects to the former goalkeeper. "It is with deep sadness that I received the news of the death of Ludek Miklosko, one of the prominent figures of Czech football. With his performances and approach to football, Ludek Miklosko made a significant mark on its history and earned respect not only in the Czech Republic but also abroad.

"His name will forever be associated with a significant era of Czech football and with the values ​​that he represented as a player and a person. On behalf of the Football Association of the Czech Republic and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, friends and everyone who had the opportunity to know Ludek and work with him. Honour to his memory," said FACR Chairman David Trunda.

--IANS

vm/vi