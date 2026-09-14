Deven Bhojani talks about his camaraderie of 25 years with ‘Chumbak’ director

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Deven Bhojani, who has been receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released streaming show ‘Chumbak’, has spoken about his equation with the director of the show Aatish Kapadia.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Neena Gupta and Manasi Parekh during the promotions of the show in the BKC area of Mumbai.

Lauding the director, he said, that the director is the glue that keeps the whole unit together, and pushes the actors to deliver their best.

The actor told IANS, “He has so much energy in that man, that because of that and those vibes and positive vibes and he has so much energy himself, that the whole unit becomes energetic because of that. And after a lot of scenes, when I go home, and think about a scene, that alertness that Aatish has. We have that tuning between us. Sometimes we just get it in the blink of an eye that he wants me to do what I did in the 44A or 37B scene. so we know what we are referring to. So, it's that kind of tuning we have”.

He further mentioned, “We are very good friends personally. But professionally, our tuning is very good, no doubt about it. We never force each other. If I were to elaborate that, let’s say there is a character that I think I can fit in, I don’t think, ‘Why didn't he approach me?’. It doesn't bother me. At the same time, for him, maybe I suit the part, but I tell him honestly, ‘I would not like to do this’”.

‘Chumbak’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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