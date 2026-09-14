Debinna Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary celebrate Ganpati, stress on health over material possessions

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday with their family.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the couple opened up about their faith, family traditions and what the festival means to them.

For Gurmeet and Debinna, the biggest wish this Ganpati was not professional success or material prosperity, but good health. They said that everything else becomes secondary when one does not have good health.

“First of all, we feel personal health. If the health is good, everything else is good. But if the health is not good, then nothing is good,” Gurmeet told IANS.

“If you don't have an expensive bag in your hand, if you don't have a good house, if you don't have a good relationship, then the health is not fine. So, I feel that health is first and foremost,” Debinna said.

She added, “Because we have understood that health is the real flex. So, if you can wake up at 6 in the morning and go jogging, if you can do sit-ups at the age of 40, if you can climb the stairs, if you can play with the kids, if you can do sports, that's your real flex and nothing else,” he said.

If there is health, then everything is there. And of course, we have always had the blessings of our Bappa,” Gurmeet said, speaking about their family’s prayers and blessings.

For the couple, Ganpati is not merely a celebration but also a time of faith, reflection and looking back at their journey.

They said they have grown up witnessing their families celebrate festivals with faith and emotion, and are now passing the same values on to their children.

“We have grown up seeing our family from this childhood. What we have seen, what we have learned, now we are growing up and teaching our children the same. We celebrate with a lot of faith and emotion,” Debinna said.

Gurmeet also described the annual arrival of Ganpati as a reminder of their journey through life.

“Sometimes there is a wish, sometimes it is fulfilled. Sometimes we celebrate that, sometimes we ask for it. So I just believe that with father, it feels like a journey,” he said.

“And every year he reminds us that keep going, and I am there. And with happiness, celebrate every year and move forward,” Gurmeet added.

The couple also spoke about the food prepared at home for the festival. Debinna revealed that she had prepared a special motichoor ladoo-inspired modak for Ganpati, combining the traditional modak with Gurmeet’s love for motichoor ladoos.

She added about the traditional Bengali bhog prepared at their home, including khichdi, cabbage curry, puri and dum aloo. He highlighted how the Bengali-style bhog prasad has a distinct taste, texture and aroma.

The couple concluded saying, “Many blessings to the fans and listeners. May you all stay healthy. May you progress in everything. And we pray to God that we stay together, healthy, and healthy,” Gurmeet said.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Gurmeet also took to his social media account and shared pictures of himself seeking Bappa’s blessings. In the post, he hinted at his return to the big screen with a new project.

Sharing pictures of himself posing beside Ganpati Bappa, Gurmeet wrote, “Once a boy from a small town in Bihar, with a dream bigger than his world.

Today, that boy stands at the doorstep of another dream. With Bappa’s blessings, your small-town Bihari boy is returning to the big screen, with something new.”

The journey has changed, the responsibilities have grown, but that dream in this heart remains the same.

He added, “Seeking Bappa’s blessings for everything that lies ahead. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

–IANS

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