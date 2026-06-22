Lorcan Tucker named Ireland T20I captain as new-look squad announced for India series

Belfast, June 22 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker has been appointed as Ireland's new T20I captain and will lead a new-look 14-member squad hit by injuries to senior players for this week's two-match series against India, to be played in Stormont on June 26 and 28.

Tucker has served as vice-captain since 2025 and previously filled in twice as skipper. But he now takes over the reins full-time from Paul Stirling, which makes Ireland a side with different captains across all three formats.

"It's obviously a great privilege, and not one I thought would arrive when I started my career all those years ago. There's a feeling of responsibility to the playing group and organisation to represent them well, and also to all the other captains who came before me. I look back with admiration at all the captains that have led Ireland in the past and am proud to now join them," Tucker said after a training session.

Outlining his leadership philosophy, Tucker, with 159 international caps, spoke about maintaining a collaborative and empathetic approach. "My approach to the captaincy is to lead from within and by example. I'd like to think I have good relationships with all the staff and players and can act with honesty and empathy.

“I feel like it's my job to bring the best out of them and give them the opportunity to do amazing things for themselves and us as a team. If I ask things of them, I'd want it to be clear that I'd asked those things of myself first," he said.

With his sights set on the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028, Tucker stated his priority will be integrating the next generation of Irish cricketers. "My main goal is to bring that next group of international cricketers through and into our system.

“I've been lucky to have some very special moments, none more so than in the T20 format, and I know there are a group of young men waiting to create those same special moments for themselves.

“We are fortunate to have time on our side in this format, and I'd love to be at that 2028 T20 World Cup knowing I'd given those lads the chance to make this job and this team their own," he added.

Asked about the challenges of juggling the captaincy alongside his top-order batting and wicketkeeping duties, Tucker remained confident of managing it all. "It is tricky as a wicket-keeper, primarily, to manage the in-game affairs, especially with the sixty-second clock nowadays.

“No matter what kind of captain or player you are, though, there will always be a juggling act of sorts. I suppose it is imperative that you've done all your preparation and looked after each of your departments beforehand, to know that you can play freely and act decisively when it comes to it. Like I said, it's a privilege to be captain, and with that comes the responsibility of having your house in order," he stated.

Looking ahead to the immediate challenge against a formidable Indian team arriving fresh from IPL 2026 and winning the Men’s T20 World Cup on home soil earlier this year, Tucker expressed readiness to test his young side against the Shreyas Iyer-led visitors.

"India are an absolute powerhouse when it comes to T20 cricket. We are fortunate to be able to measure ourselves against them right at the start of our new cycle, and there will be no tougher challenge for our group than what they will offer.

“Coming out of the IPL, there will undoubtedly be players who want to make an impact on the international scene. I hope that we can spoil a few of those parties they might have planned and show that we also are here to make an impact," he said.

Tucker also credited his franchise cricket exposure for shaping his leadership outlook. "I think franchise cricket gives you perspective and a great insight into the modern professional era. Meeting new people and seeing how they work is invaluable for us as Irish cricketers, especially with the pace of development of the game.

“There have been countless occasions where I've picked up tactical tidbits or preparation habits from senior pros or coaches that I've since introduced to my own game. The ability to access new information can be the catalyst to unlocking a new part of your game, and the franchise leagues have it in spades," he noted.

On Ireland adopting split captaincy across formats, Tucker mentioned he would lean on the experience of senior leaders like Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling. "We are fortunate to have a panel of people that Cricket Ireland deems to have the qualities required to lead. A lot of what I will try to implement as captain comes from Bal and Stirlo, and watching how they have gone about things.

“They have been at the helm for as long as I've been playing professionally, and I am lucky to have played under them and be able to learn from them. I think each format is at different stages of their cycles now, and with that comes the opportunity for each of us to lead a certain part of it," he said.

Ireland’s squad features first-time senior call-ups for Matthew Hollard and Jai Moondra, while young bowler Reuben Wilson received his maiden T20I call-up after making his Test debut against New Zealand last month.

The T20I squad has undergone a massive overhaul due to a severe injury crisis sidelining six first-team regulars: Josh Little (stress fracture), Mark Adair (rectus muscle tear), regular white-ball star Paul Stirling (torn calf muscle), Curtis Campher (hand fracture), Barry McCarthy (complete ACL tear), and Jordan Neill (shoulder and foot injury).

National selector Andrew White admitted the squad was severely depleted but viewed it as a crucial testing ground for next year's T20 World Cup qualifiers. “We can’t disguise the fact that we’re hampered by injury at present, with at least five first-team regulars missing due to injury.

“However, my view in such circumstances is that one player’s misfortune is another player's opportunity. As such, we’ve named three uncapped players in the squad of 14. Jai Moondra is a left-arm bowler who has the ability to swing the ball at a decent pace, potentially providing a point of difference that we need to continue to develop moving forward," he said.

Commenting on the remaining two uncapped prospects, White added, "Having impressed in the Under-19s for a period of time and following his Test Match debut last month, Reuben Wilson gets an opportunity to display his talent in the T20 format.

“Playing in such high-pressure environments like these will aid us immensely as we prepare the wider squad for the World Cup qualifying tournament next year. Matthew Hollard has the raw talent - and displays many of the attributes - to succeed in T20 cricket. I look forward to seeing what Matthew, Jai, and Reuben can bring to the national set-up.”

Ireland squad: Lorcan Tucker (c), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, and Reuben Wilson

--IANS

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