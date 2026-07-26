July 26, 2026 3:19 PM हिंदी

Vessel carrying four Indian nationals hit at Ukraine’s Odesa port, two safe while two go missing

Four Indians aboard vessel struck at Ukraine's port, two safe and information awaited about two nationals

Kyiv, July 26 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has said that four Indian nationals were on board the MV GN Ragnar vessel that was struck at the Port of Odesa on Saturday. Two of them are confirmed safe while information is awaited about the other two Indian nationals, it informed.

The embassy said that search and rescue operations are being conducted and it is in contact with the concerned authorities.

"Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar which was struck at the Port of Odesa, on 25 July. Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals. Search and rescue operations are underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine mentioned in a statement released on X.

The latest incident comes days after an Indian national lost his life in an attack on a commercial vessel while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters.

According to the statement by the MEA, three Indians were among the 10 crew members onboard the commercial vessel MV OMORFI when it came under attack on July 18.

"It has come to our attention that on July 18, 2026, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were ten crew members on board, including three Indian nationals," the MEA added.

"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe," it said.

On receiving this information, the Indian Embassy in Russia reached out to the relevant authorities and was making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the affected family.

"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. ​It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats. India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce," the statement by the Ministry said.

Earlier this week, four Indian nationals lost their lives in the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leopard departing from Odesa port in Ukraine.

"India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," said MEA in a statement about the incident.

--IANS

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