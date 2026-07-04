July 04, 2026 10:53 AM हिंदी

LokOS digital platform boosts ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative via large-scale outreach

LokOS digital platform boosts ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative via large-scale outreach

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The LokOS digital platform is supporting the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative through large-scale outreach, beneficiary tracking, and digital monitoring, enabling implementation through a robust network of 6,611 master trainers, 4.09 lakh community resource persons (CRPs), and 3.87 crore Potential Lakhpati Didis (PLDs), an official factsheet showed on Saturday.

The platform also maintains 18.50 crore Digital Aajeevika Registers (DARs), providing a strong digital foundation for livelihood planning, monitoring, and implementation.

LokOS is a transformative digital platform under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) that enables end-to-end digitisation of Community-Based Organisations (CBOs).

With nationwide reach, the platform is supporting the Lakhpati Didi initiative, thereby promoting women's economic empowerment and financial inclusion. This platform is, thus, contributing to the creation of self-reliant rural communities.

It is also enhancing transparency, governance, and operational efficiency through real-time monitoring and digital financial management.

“LokOS enables efficient tracking of financial support across community institutions, including Rs 9,718.41 crore in the Revolving Fund (RF), Rs 64,607.66 crore in the Community Investment Fund (CIF), and Rs 38.34 crore in the Community Enterprise Fund (CEF),” the factsheet informed.

LokOS digitises member records, profiles, savings, lending, repayments, financial transactions, livelihoods, and convergence initiatives. It currently covers 34 States/UTs, 762 districts, 7,241 blocks, 2.57 lakh Gram Panchayats, and 5.92 lakh villages.

It comprises both web and mobile applications, each designed to serve distinct user groups and functionalities. The web application supports administrators, E-bookkeepers, and transaction approvers in creating and approving SHGs, Village Organisations (VOs), Cluster Level Federations (CLFs), and their members.

The mobile application enables efficient recording and management of Community-Based Organization (CBO) activities in the field.

“LokOS has significantly expanded its reach across India, enabling large-scale digital transformation of community institutions. The platform improves transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency while enabling integrated programme implementation and monitoring across all levels,” said the official statement.

--IANS

na/

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