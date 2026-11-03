Lokesh Kanakaraj, Pa Ranjith release gripping trailer of Arjun Das-starrer 'John Doe'

Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Ace directors Lokesh Kanakaraj and Pa Ranjith on Tuesday launched the trailer of director Madhumita's upcoming psychological thriller, 'John Doe', featuring actor Arjun Das in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline to launch the trailer, Lokesh Kanakaraj wrote, "Elated to present the trailer of #JohnDoe. Wishing you nothing but the best machi @iam_arjundas.My hearty wishes and congratulations to the entire cast and crew for this film to do wonders."

The trailer released begins with a young boy and his elder sister stepping out at night to buy some treats. The sister, who is preoccupied with some task, asks the boy to get himself one scoop of ice cream. Some time later, when she looks around, he is missing. She hurries home and informs her mother. The two begin frantically searching for the boy but are unable to find him. Viewers get to know that the family has just moved to India from Dubai. The cops are called in. Two cops, Arjun Das and Sanchana Natrajan, begin investigating this case. What starts off as a child missing case soon starts getting murkier. What happens then is what the film is all about.

One of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars, Arjun Das, will be seen playing playing the lead in the film. The makers have already announced that he plays a character called Chandru in the film.

Actor Arjun Das, who shared his first look poster from the film on his social media timelines, wrote, " 'Naan podhuma? (Am I enough?)' A question that haunts CHANDRU. A question we’ve all asked ourselves, perhaps. Somewhere in his search, I found a little of myself too. Meet CHANDRU from the world of #JohnDoe. Releasing this November in cinemas near you :) Written & Directed by @memadhumita. Produced by @arkamediaworks @devineni_prasad @Shobu_ Presented by @agscinemas."

Sanchana Natarajan plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Zaara Vineet Chandhoke and Nirav in pivotal roles.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and filmbuffs for a number of reasons. Firstly, Arjun Das will be seen playig a cop for the first time in his career. That apart, the film is being produced by Arka Mediaworks, the same production house that produced the pan Indian blockbuster 'Baahubali'. Producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni are producing this film under the banner of Arka Mediaworks. Kishore Kedari and Madhumita are the co-producers of the film, which has Sowmya Sharma serving as its Creative producer.

The film boasts of a fine technical crew. The film has music by renowned music director Mujeeb Majeed. Additional music has been composed by The Artist 404.

Story and screenplay for the film have been jointly written by director Madhumita and Nicholas Chevaillier. Cinematography for the film is by Preetha Jayaraman and editing for the film has been handled by Vijay Venkataramanan. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Action Sandhosh. Priya Karan and Priya Harie have designed the costumes while Ashwini Kale has taken care of production design.

Sources say the film is almost ready and that the makers are likely to release the film in November this year.

--IANS

mkr/