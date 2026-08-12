Lokesh Kanakaraj launches Rio Raj's 'Ram in Leela' trailer

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) Ace director and actor Lokesh Kanakaraj on Wednesday released the hilarious trailer of director Ramachandrran Kannan's upcoming romantic comedy 'Ram in Leela', featuring actors Rio Raj and Varthika in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on August 21 this year.

Lokesh Kanakaraj, who took to his social media timelines to release the trailer, wrote, "Very happy to launch the trailer of #RaminLeela. My hearty wishes to @rio_raj bro, @tridentartsoffl and the entire cast and crew of the team for this film to be a huge success."

The trailer begins with Rio addressing the audiences. Talking about the demands placed by the families of brides on prospective bridegrooms these days, he says, "You thought that getting married was easy? You have to earn a lakh, come from a good family, have property, own your home, own a car, have hair on your head, not have a paunch and a great bank balance. And if you thought that these were enough for you to get married, you are wrong."

The humourous trailer then goes on to show one member of the bride's family asking the bridegroom to shoot a video of himself in his office. Another woman asks if the bridegroom can speak in English.

Ram (Rio)'s parents are worried that they haven't been able to find a bride for their son. It is at this time that he meets Leela (Varthika)during a train journey and falls in love with her.

Luckily for him, she reciprocates his love and Ram is delighted. However, Leela has a condition. Although it is not clear what the condition is, Ram says that nobody has seen Leela post six in the evening everyday. Ram gets to eventually know something shocking about Leela and he changes his mind about marrying her. What follows is a hilarious set of developments.

For the unaware, actress Varthika will be making her debut in Tamil cinema through this film.

The story of the film has been penned by director Ramachandrran Kannan along with Aakash Poojith. Cinematography for this breezy romantic drama is by Mallik Arjun and music is by Ankit Menon.

G. Durairaj has handled the art direction of this film which has YNC Shiva handling the responsibilities of an editor. The dances in the film have been choreographed by Abu & Chals while the stunts in the film have been choreographed by Abishek Srinivas.

A Keerthivasan has designed the costumes for this film, which has Arun S Mani of Oli Sound Labs handling its sound design. Sound mixing has been taken care by Vishnu Sujathan and Arunraj V has supervised the VFX portions in the film.

The film has been produced by R.Ravindran & Sudharsan under the banners of Trident Arts and EYWA Entertainments. Sanjay Vijayraghavan has served as the film's creative producer.

--IANS

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