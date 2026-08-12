Millions of young Indians at Adani Group sites reminds me of my own journey: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday reflected on his early struggles, saying that the millions of young people working at various Adani Group project sites across the country reminds him of his own journey as a small-town teenager who left home in search of opportunities.

In a post on social media platform X, Gautam Adani said that whenever he sees young people arriving at the group's project sites from different parts of the country with aspirations in their eyes, he is reminded of the path he took at the age of 16 when he left for Mumbai.

"From every corner of the country, when young people leave behind their homes, their families, arriving at our Project Sites with dreams in their eyes, I see my own journey reflected in them," the Adani Group Chairman said.

"16 years of age. The first step toward Mumbai," Gautam Adani noted.

Recalling his early years, Gautam Adani said he stepped into an unfamiliar city without the comfort of his mother's home-cooked meals, the protection of his father, or a clearly defined future.

The Adani Group Chairman noted that all he possessed at the time was the courage to work hard and a willingness to learn something new every day.

The billionaire businessman said he now sees his own story reflected in millions of young Indians who live far away from their homes and loved ones while striving to build a better future for themselves and the country.

“No mother's home-cooked meals. No sense of a father's protection. No predetermined path. Just the courage of hard work and the desire to learn something new every day. Today, in those millions of young people, I see my own story -- those who are far from home, far from loved ones, but are shaping their future and India's future with the sweat of their brow,” Gautam Adani stated.

The Adani Group Chairman's remarks were shared as part of the second episode of "My Words, With My Loved Ones", a series in which he reflects on personal memories, life experiences and lessons learned over the years.

--IANS

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