Salman Khan talks about Bigg Boss 20, says 'game changes every year, but this time, the way of playing will change too'

Mumbai, August 12 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20.

The upcoming season is said to promise to bring a major change to the way the game is played. The makers have unveiled the show's latest promo, introducing the intriguing concept of ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’.

Talking about the new theme, Salman said, “Bigg Boss mein har saal game badalta hai. Is baar sirf game nahi, khelne ka tareeka bhi badalne wala hai. ‘Jeevan Daan’ sunne mein jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi. Baaki, ghar ke andar pata chal hi jaayega.”

(The game changes every year on Bigg Boss. This time, it’s not just the game, but the way of playing it that is going to change. ‘Jeevan Daan’ sounds as straightforward as it seems, but it isn’t. The rest will become clear once you enter the house)

The promo was also shared by Salman Khan on his social media account.

He wrote, “Two lives ka vardaan for all gharwale, meri jaan #BiggBoss starts 6th September on @jiotvhotstar and @colorstv.”

The promo opens with an intense face-off between two warriors inside what appears to be an arena. As the confrontation builds, Salman makes a dramatic entry and introduces the season's central twist, an additional ‘Jeevan Daan’ or life for the contestants.

Sharing a glimpse of the upcoming season, Salman also teased that the twist is not as simple as it may sound.

The promo hints that every contestant could have an additional opportunity to stay in the game, although the makers have not yet revealed exactly how the ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ will work or when it can be used.

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 premieres September 6.

–IANS

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