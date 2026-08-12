FAME-II scheme supported sale of 16.72 lakh electric vehicles: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Centre’s Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme Phase-II has supported the sale of approximately 16.72 lakh electric vehicles, including e-2Ws, e-3Ws, and e-4Ws. In addition, 5,299 electric buses (e-buses) have been deployed under the Scheme (as on July 31), the Ministry of Heavy Industries said on Wednesday.

The FAME-II scheme, which was implemented for a period of five years from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2024 with a total budgetary support of Rs 11,500 crore, has also facilitated the installation of 9,583 EV public charging stations, the official statement said.

The government also launched the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM EDRIVE) Scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore on September 29, 2024. This scheme supports incentivisation of approximately 28.30 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) including e-2W, e-3W, e-Trucks, e-buses and e-Ambulances.

Further, grant for upgradation of testing agencies is also available under this scheme. An allocation of Rs 4,391 crore has been made under the scheme for deployment of 14,028 e-buses out of which 14,000 e-buses have been allocated. A sum of Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for deployment of EV public charging stations on a pan-India basis. Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) mandates the domestic manufacturing of EV components, including battery packs, in a phased manner.

Besides, the PM e-Bus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) Scheme, notified on October 28, 2024, has an outlay of Rs 3,435.33 crore and aims to support deployment of more than 38,000 electric buses. As on July 10, 2026, the PM-eBusSewa – Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) Scheme -- covers 27,555 e-buses. Of these, 10,000 e-buses are under the PM-eBusSewa Scheme of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, 14,000 e-buses are under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, and 3,555 e-buses under various state government initiatives.

The government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry in India and (PLI) Scheme for National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage are also expected to boost the electric vehicle segment.

The PLI-Auto scheme aims to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities for Advanced Automotive Technology products, including EVs, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore while the PLI Scheme for manufacturing of ACC battery storage in the country has a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

The scheme aims to establish a competitive domestic manufacturing ecosystem for 50 GWh of ACC batteries, out of which, 40 GWh has been awarded to four beneficiary firms. The 40 GWh capacity is end-use agnostic and can be utilized for any application including electric vehicles.

"Various tax incentives such as the reduction of GST on electric vehicles and charging stations to 5 per cent, exemption of permit requirements for battery-operated vehicles and waiver of road tax on EVs are also aimed to boost the use of electric vehicles in the country," the factsheet added.

--IANS

sps/na