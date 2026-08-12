Wamiqa Gabbi chops long tresses, flaunts new short-hair look

Mumbai, August 12 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi seems to have switched up her look, leaving behind her longer tresses for a chic and short haircut.

The actress was recently spotted at the airport flaunting her fresh hairstyle and interacting with the paparazzi.

Wamiqa was seen walking towards the arrival exit of the airport in a casual yet stylish ensemble.

She opted for a loose beige sweatshirt paired with a light-coloured skirt. Her newly chopped short hair instantly caught attention as she made her way through the airport.

The actress appeared to be in a playful yet a slight grumpy mood while interacting with the paparazzi.

After posing and acknowledging the photographers, Wamiqa waved before making her way towards her car.

Talking about Wamiqa Gabbi’s carrer, she has built an interesting one across Hindi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. She made her screen debut as a child actor in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met (2007), where she played one of Geet's cousins.

She was reportedly only around 13 years old when she appeared in the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor-starrer.

She subsequently appeared in films including Love Aaj Kal, Mausam and Bittoo Boss, before taking on more substantial roles.

Wamiqa's Hindi career received a significant boost through projects like Grahan, Mai: A Mother's Rage, Modern Love Mumbai, Jubilee and Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley.

She was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which released in May 2026.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa in the principal cast. Wamiqa played Aparna Trivedi, opposite Ayushmann's Prajapati Pandey.

–IANS

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