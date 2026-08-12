Gurinder Chadha shares an unseen wedding moment, recalls videographer telling her, ‘An Indian bride never smiles’

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Kenyan-British film director Gurinder Chadha recently took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated 30 years of marriage with her husband, filmmaker Paul Mayeda Berges.

Marking the special occasion, she shared an unseen moment from her wedding day along with a nostalgic memory involving her wedding videographer. Sharing the throwback on Instagram, Gurinder recalled the videographer instructing her during the wedding, “Look down, an Indian bride never smiles.” She also remembered his amusing warning that smiling could apparently “ruin the bloody video.”

The filmmaker shared the memory while wishing her husband on their anniversary, calling him her “dearest hubby.”

“30 years ago today! “Look down an indian bride never smiles - you’ll ruin the bloody video!” Dialogue from my actual wedding videographer to #benditlikebeckham Happy Anniversary to my dearest hubby Babaji Bless,” wrote the filmmaker.

In the picture, Gurinder Chadha can be seen dressed as an Indian bride in a pink traditional outfit, smiling as she poses for the camera. She is pictured sitting inside a car alongside her husband, Paul.

Gurinder and Paul have been married for three decades and have worked together professionally as well. Their long-standing relationship has often extended beyond their personal lives, with the couple collaborating on several film projects.

Gurinder Chadha is married to Japanese-American filmmaker and writer Paul Mayeda Berges, who has also been her frequent creative collaborator. The couple, who married in the mid-1990s, have worked together on projects including “Bend It Like Beckham.” They are parents to twins, son Ronak and daughter Kumiko, who were born on June 7, 2007.

Gurinder Chadha is best known for the much-loved film “Bend It Like Beckham.” Much of her work explores the experiences and lives of Indians living in England, often highlighting themes of culture, identity and family.

Her notable projects include “Bhaji on the Beach,” “Bride and Prejudice,” “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging,” “It’s a Wonderful Afterlife,” “Viceroy’s House,” “Blinded by the Light,” “Beecham House” and “Christmas Karma.”

--IANS

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