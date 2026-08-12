Erica Fernandes, Gashmeer Mahajani bring the tale of army doctors with '108 Base Hospital – Uri'

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Marking Independence Day 2026, COLORS has come up with the army hospital series '108 Base Hospital – Uri’.

The show will chronicle the extraordinary journey of doctors, nurses and medical personnel who fight their own war against time while saving the wounded soldiers.

Backed by the Epic Company, along with A-Game Entertainment, the show will see Erica Fernandes as Dr. Major Naina, Gashmeer Mahajani as Dr. Major Aniruddh, Nikkhil Khurana as Major Sameer Dixit, Ayoshi Talukdar as Dr. Captain Mili Banerjee, Hiten Tejwani as Dr. COl Suryakant Thakur and Smita Bansal as Lt COl principal Matron Kavita Jha.

Talking about the show, Erica said, “The very first thought that crossed my mind when I read this script was the kind of positive impact a character like Dr. Major Naina could have. I genuinely believe that every single time we see a strong, fiercely empowered woman on screen, it’s a massive win for all of us. What makes Dr. Major Naina even more inspiring is that she wears two uniforms in one; she carries the responsibility of a soldier and the compassion of a doctor. She isn’t just protecting lives; she’s also healing them, and that sense of duty makes her incredibly special."

Gashmeer Mahajani also opened up about playing Dr. Major Aniruddh, saying, “What an absolute honour it is to have the show premiere on Independence Day! '108 Base Hospital - Uri' is an emotional outlet for everything I’ve learned about duty, survival, and family; playing Dr. Major Aniruddh is an immense responsibility. My character is someone whose daily job is to save the lives of those brave individuals who willingly lay down their lives for our nation. It is a noble privilege to shed light on these unsung warriors through the craft that means everything to me! In the show, courage is not a typical display of gallantry; here it is the daily practice of being a nurturer for those who are at their most vulnerable."

'108 Base Hospital – Uri' premieres on 15th August during Independence Day. It will air Saturday-Sunday at 8:00 PM on COLORS and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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