Radhika Pandit calls Yash her ‘favourite YES’ as they mark 10 years of engagement

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Radhika Pandit and actor Yash are celebrating a decade since their engagement, looking back at a love story that continues to grow.

Marking the occasion on August 12, Radhika shared a video from the special day and wrote a heartfelt note, calling Yash her “favourite YES”.

Reminiscing about the journey they began 10 years ago, she wrote: “10 years engaged, a lifetime in love.. our favourite story, still being written. 12/8/2016. You will always be my favourite YES. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.”

Yash met actress Radhika Pandit on the sets of Nanda Gokula in 2007. They became close friends after working together in films and eventually began dating, but kept their relationship private for years.

They were engaged in Goa in 2016. They got married the same year. Two separate wedding receptions were organised: one for friends and family, and another for fans at Bengaluru Palace. They have two children.

Yash began his career with appearances in several television series in the 2000s. He made his film debut in 2007 with Jambada Hudugi. The 2008 romantic drama Moggina Manasu.

His first film in a leading role, Rocky. Yash went on to establish himself as a leading actor of Kannada cinema with the college romance Googly. He was then seen in films such as

Raja Huli, Gajakesari, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Masterpiece, Santhu Straight Forward and KGF: Chapter 1.

He will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film. It stars Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Toxic is reportedly budgeted at Rs. 500−1,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores the life of Raya, a violent gangster and playboy who rose to power in the underworld crime before his eventual downfall. Years later, he has to face his biological son Rumi / Ticket, who prepared his revenge on Raya, after the latter abandoned him and his wife.

--IANS

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