‘Haiwaan’ trailer starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan sets stage for gritty, unsettling narrative through striking use of silhouettes

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan was unveiled on Wednesday, and it showcases striking silhouettes, looming shadows and fleeting glimpses coming together to create an unsettling sense.

The teaser sets the stage for an intense and a sinister narrative. As per the imagery in the teaser, Saif appears to be playing a visually impaired person. The film, helmed by Priyadarshan, signals the arrival of a deliciously villainous era on the big screen set in a world driven by mystery, danger and thrill. The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the makers of the film had released the posters from the film. The first look was soaked in mystery, menace and unrelenting tension, and set the tone for one of 2026's most eagerly awaited thrillers.

The film went on floors last year. At the time, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video in which he and Saif can be seen casually talking with director Priyadarshan.

The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster but received good response for its music.

With Priyadarshan at the helm and Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan coming together on the big screen, Haiwaan is poised to be one of the Biggest Theatrical Events of 2026.

‘Haiwaan’ is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film releases theatrically on September 11, 2026.

--IANS

aa/