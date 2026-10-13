Lille threaten legal action after 'dangerous tackle' leaves Santos injured 

Lille, Oct 13 (IANS) Ligue 1 club Lille said that they are considering taking legal action after defender Tiago Santos suffered a knee injury from a tackle "without control" and in a "dangerous manner" against Le Havre.

During the LOSC-HAC match on Saturday, LOSC defender Santos was forced to leave the pitch prematurely, stretchered off in the 17th minute of the game following a tackle by a Le Havre player.

Later, LOSC announced the diagnosis that a player suffered a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, along with a meniscal tear that will require a lengthy rehabilitation and could keep him off the field for several months.

"Beyond the injury itself, the circumstances in which it occurred and the lack of sanction raise serious questions for the Club," Lille said in a statement. "Even though the intervention of the Le Havre player was visible in real time, many cameras captured the scene from different angles, slow-motion replays were immediately broadcast, and VAR can intervene in the event of a clear error or a serious incident missed, including a possible direct exclusion, no sanction was issued, not even a warning.

The club said it is requesting explanations regarding the refereeing team's assessment of this intervention and the checks carried out as part of the video assistance with regard to a possible direct expulsion.

"LOSC has appealed to the French Football Federation and the Professional Football League (LFP) to request a review of the refereeing team's handling of the incident and the use of video assistance, as well as the explanations it is entitled to expect, both for the club and its player, regarding this refereeing decision," the statement further read.

The Ligue 1 side has also asked the president of the Ligue de Football Professionnel LFP to refer the matter to the Disciplinary Committee.

The club added, "LOSC is exploring all possible legal avenues and reserves the right to take any legal action necessary to obtain compensation for its losses. It will support Tiago in any steps he decides to take to defend his rights."

--IANS

bc/vi