Left opposes legal protection to Vande Mataram in Rajya Sabha; Bill tabled

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Strong opposition from Left party members to granting legal protection to the National Song “Vande Mataram” triggered an uproar in the Rajya Sabha, leading to the adjournment of the House till Monday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai moved the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The existing law penalises acts of disrespect towards the National Flag, the Constitution, and the National Anthem with imprisonment of up to three years.

The proposed amendment, which also seeks similar penal provisions on acts of disrespect to Vande Mataram, has drawn sharp criticism from Left parties, particularly the CPI(M), which has described it as unconstitutional and a violation of fundamental rights.

CPI(M) strongly resisted the legislation from the outset.

Rajya Sabha member and CPI(M) group leader John Brittas gave notice under Rule 67 objecting to its introduction. “They cannot manufacture patriotism and nationalism through a piece of legislation,” Brittas asserted.

Notices opposing the Bill were also submitted by other members, including A. Rahim and Santosh Kumar P. of the CPI.

Santosh Kumar P. said the Bill is introduced to distract public attention from the ongoing student movement, “Vande Mataram unites us, not divides us.”

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, who introduced the Bill, defended the move by reminding the House that the Constituent Assembly had accorded equal status to the National Song and the National Anthem.

He noted that ‘Vande Mataram’ has received due honour since January 24, 1950, and the amendment seeks to strengthen legal safeguards for it.

The introduction of the Bill led to an uproar in the House.

With no signs of the Opposition relenting, Deputy Chairman Harvansh Singh adjourned the proceedings till July 27.

Under the new provisions, any act that obstructs the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ or insults it in any manner would attract punishment. The development has sparked intense political debate.

The CPI(M) argues that the legislation undermines democratic values and individual freedoms by attempting to enforce patriotism through punitive measures.

The Bill has been introduced on the fifth day of the Monsoon Session, which has already been marred by repeated disruptions over issues such as the NEET paper leak scandal.

The government is likely to engage in fresh efforts to build consensus when the House resumes next week. However, the firm resistance from Left parties and other Opposition groups indicates that the Bill may face a stormy passage in Parliament.

--IANS

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