Leela Palaces Q1 profit slumps 71 pc sequentially to Rs 49 crore

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts on Friday reported a sharp 71.46 per cent sequential decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 49 crore for the quarter ended June 30 (Q4 FY26).

The hospitality company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 49 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 171.7 crore recorded in the January-March quarter (Q4 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

However, on year-on-year (YoY) basis, it marked a 444 per cent increase in its bottomline from Rs 9 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 9Q1 FY26).

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations fell 27.33 per cent from Rs 484.4 crore in the preceding quarter.

On year-on-year basis, however, revenue rose 28 per cent to Rs 352 crore during the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 275 crore in the same period last fiscal, as per its regulatory filing.

The company's operating performance also strengthened during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased 41.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 143 crore from Rs 101 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA margin expanded to 40.6 per cent in the reporting quarter from 36.7 per cent in the corresponding period last financial year.

Alongside the earnings announcement, the board of directors approved the acquisition of Schloss Tadoba Private Limited (STPL) for Rs 120 crore, with the consideration to be paid in one or more tranches.

STPL is a wholly owned subsidiary and a related party of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts. The company said the acquisition is expected to be completed by calendar year 2030.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts were trading 3.82 per cent higher at Rs 486 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

--IANS

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