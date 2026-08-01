Rahul Gandhi warns delimitation threatens Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called upon political parties across the country, particularly those in Tamil Nadu, to unite against the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that it would undermine the State’s political representation and interests.

Speaking to reporters at Mamallapuram near Chennai, LoP Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to use delimitation to reduce Tamil Nadu’s political influence.

He said all regional and national parties should come together in Parliament to defeat any legislation that could adversely affect the State’s representation.

He alleged that the proposed exercise was designed to “disenfranchise” the people of Tamil Nadu and take away their political power.

LoP Rahul Gandhi described it as a conspiracy by the BJP and maintained that parties in the State should recognise its potential long-term consequences.

“Every single Tamil party and every national party should defeat the delimitation bill in Parliament,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said, stressing the need for a united political response.

He further alleged that any party supporting the BJP on the issue would be acting against Tamil Nadu’s interests.

He claimed that backing such a proposal would effectively allow the RSS and BJP to weaken the state’s political voice.

Stepping up his attack, LoP Rahul Gandhi said political parties or leaders who helped the BJP secure passage of a delimitation bill would be remembered by history as the “21st-century Ettappan”. Ettappan, an 18th-century Tamil ruler, is remembered as a symbol of betrayal for allegedly assisting the British against freedom fighter Veerapandia Kattabomman.

The Congress has been raising concerns that a population-based delimitation exercise could reduce the relative parliamentary influence of southern States that have performed better in population control compared with some northern States.

LoP Rahul Gandhi was in Mamallapuram to participate in a brainstorming and interaction session with District Congress Committee presidents.

His remarks on delimitation came on the sidelines of the party programme. They signalled that the Congress intends to make the issue a major political plank while seeking broader support from parties in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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