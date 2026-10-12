La Liga: Valencia play 2-2 draw with Racing Club, Sociedad survive Deportivo fightback

Santander, Oct 12 (IANS) Valencia CF drew 2-2 with Real Racing Club de Santander in their La Liga Matchday 8 fixture at, with Dani Raba and David Otorbi on the scoresheet.

Valencia coach Javier Aguirre saw his side take the lead after just over a minute against Racing Santander, with Dani Raba scoring against the newly promoted side.

Racing equalised in the 32nd minute when Inigo Vicente set up Yassir Zabiri, and Ivan Martin put the hosts ahead two minutes after halftime.

However, young Valencia substitute David Otorbi struck in the 65th minute to earn his side a 2-2 draw.

In another match, Isco scored twice as Real Betis beat Osasuna 5-2 at home to move into third place in La Liga, five points behind leader Barcelona.

Isco opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the tenth minute after Osasuna defender Unai Santos conceded a foul, and Ez Abde doubled Betis' lead in the 31st minute following an assist from Cucho Hernandez.

Betis went 3-0 ahead three minutes after halftime when Ante Budimir's attempted clearance deflected off Diego Llorente and into the net, but quick goals from Budimir and former Betis forward Raul Garcia brought Osasuna back into contention.

Isco restored Betis' two-goal advantage with his second of the match before debutant Jose Antonio Morante completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad survived a dramatic second-half fightback to beat Deportivo La Coruna 3-2 at home despite finishing with ten men.

Jon Martin headed Sociedad ahead from Carlos Soler's corner before Arsen Zakharyan doubled the lead in the 34th minute.

Goncalo Guedes made it 3-0 with a powerful left-footed finish after a run from the halfway line, but Deportivo refused to surrender.

Mario Soriano pulled a goal back in the 61st minute, and Sociedad's Pablo Marin was sent off four minutes later for denying Bil N'Songo a clear scoring opportunity.

Yeremay Hernandez converted the resulting penalty to reduce the deficit to 3-2, but Sociedad held on under intense pressure to secure all three points.

Elche and Celta Vigo opened Sunday's program with a goalless draw.

--IANS

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