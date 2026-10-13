Kusal Mendis to begin Test captaincy stint as Sri Lanka name squad for Pakistan tour

Colombo, Oct 13 (IANS) Sri Lanka have named a 15-member squad for their two-Test tour of Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–2027 cycle, with Kusal Mendis set to take charge of the red-ball side for the first time.

The series will begin in Rawalpindi on November 9, before the teams move to Lahore for the second Test. The appointment marks another step in Mendis’ growing leadership responsibilities, having already taken charge of Sri Lanka’s white-ball teams earlier this year.

Pathum Nissanka has been included in the touring squad, but his availability for the opening Test will depend on his recovery and medical clearance. The batter will travel with the team only if he is declared fit ahead of the series.

The squad also features a maiden Test call-up for Anjala Bandara, who has earned his place in the 15-member group for the away assignment.

Mendis’ elevation follows Dhananjaya de Silva’s decision to step down as Test captain last week. De Silva had led Sri Lanka in the format since January 2024 and cited the need to hand responsibility to the next generation.

“It’s my genuine opinion that the mantle should go down to the next generation,” de Silva said in a letter he sent to Sri Lanka’s selection committee.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee finalised Mendis’ appointment at a meeting held at the board’s headquarters on Thursday. The wicketkeeper-batter has considerable experience in the longest format, having played 75 Tests and scored 4,836 runs, including 10 centuries and 23 half-centuries.

Mendis was appointed Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain in May, succeeding Charith Asalanka in the ODI role and Dasun Shanaka in T20Is. His appointment as Test skipper now places him at the helm across all three international formats.

The Pakistan tour will provide Mendis with his first opportunity to lead the Test team in a competitive series, with Sri Lanka looking to make progress in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Tests: Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayaka, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka and Eshan Malinga.

--IANS

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