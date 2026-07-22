Kuldeep Yadav signs for Yorkshire for One-Day Cup and County Championship games

Leeds, July 22 (IANS) Premier Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has signed with English county side Yorkshire as an overseas player for the ongoing domestic season, the club announced on Wednesday.

As per the deal, Kuldeep will feature in five One-Day Cup fixtures before returning to Headingley to play three of Yorkshire's final four County Championship matches in September. His stint begins from Friday’s 50-over match against Glamorgan at Neath.

Kuldeep was recently a part of India’s 2-1 ODI series defeat in England, where he didn’t get to play a single game, a decision which left many baffled. "I’m really pleased to be joining Yorkshire and grateful for this opportunity. It will be a real privilege to represent a club with Yorkshire’s proud history.

“I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of playing in English conditions, and after speaking with the management, I became really excited to join up with the team and I’m looking forward to making a positive contribution during my time at Headingley," said Kuldeep in the club’s statement.

He has taken 79 wickets in 18 Tests at an impressive average of 22, including a stellar 19-wicket haul against England in the five-match home Test series in 2024. In ODIs, he has picked up 194 wickets with best figures of 6-25.

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, noted that Kuldeep's inclusion will bolster their bowling attack during the crucial final phase of the season. "Kuldeep is an accomplished, international-quality player who will add incredible strength to our lineup for these blocks of fixtures.

"Given the dry summer we’ve experienced, we expect spin to play an important role during the closing stages of the season. Kuldeep gives us another dimension with his left-arm wrist spin and brings a wealth of experience at the highest level. We’re delighted to welcome him to Yorkshire," he added.

Apart from Kuldeep, Yuzvendra Chahal (Northamptonshire), Jaydev Unadkat (Sussex), Manav Suthar (Warwickshire), R. Sai Kishore (Gloucestershire) and Ashutosh Sharma (Hampshire) are the other Indian players with county deals in various stages of the ongoing season.

--IANS

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