‘3 Idiots’ not re-releasing in cinemas, clarifies producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) The makers of the iconic film ‘3 Idiots’ have quashed the reports of the film’s re-release. On Wednesday, the production house behind the film took to social media, and clarified that the film is not making its way to theatres for its re-release.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has issued an official clarification in response to recent media reports about the re-release on September 4, 2026.

They wrote, “With reference to recent media reports claiming that ‘3 Idiots’ will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect. We request members of the media and fans to rely solely on official announcements made through Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films’ verified channels. We urge media publications to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information”.

The reports emerged during the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. The strike was called with regards to the overhaul of the education system, and to curb the paper leaks.

In pop-culture, Sonam Wangchuk has often been cited as the inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s character in ‘3 Idiots’. However, Aamir recently clarified that the character is not in fact based on Sonam Wangchuk but a figment of imagination of the writers.

‘3 Idiots’ largely spoke about the reforms in the education system, and focusing on the application of knowledge beyond exam papers. The film became a landmark in Indian pop culture by redefining mainstream Bollywood entertainment with a strong social message. The film challenged conventional ideas of academic success, parental pressure and career choices through humour and emotion.

It also sparked widespread discussions on India's education system and student mental health. Its influence transcended borders, making it one of the most celebrated and globally recognised Hindi films of all time.

--IANS

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