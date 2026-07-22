July 22, 2026 4:56 PM हिंदी

Centre releases Rs 2,208.74 crore to states for big push to fisheries sector

Centre releases Rs 2,208.74 crore to states for big push to fisheries sector

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Department of Fisheries has released Rs 2,208.74 crore to the states, during the last three financial years from 2023-24 to 2025-26, under the flagship scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for holistic development of fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

India’s fish production has jumped by 39.61 per cent from 141.64 lakh tonne in 2019-20 to 197.75 lakh tonne in 2024-25 while fisheries exports have surged by 58.34 per cent from Rs 46,666 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 73,890 crore in 2025-26, reflecting the success of the blue revolution, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The Centre approved a total allocation of Rs 3,159.83 crore during this period. State-wise allocation of Central funds under PMMSY are made on annual basis depending on the overall budgetary allocation, performance of the States and UTs, fund absorbing capacity, physical and financial progress, liabilities created in respect of the projects approved in the previous financial years.

There is no disparity in allocation of funds among the States and Union Territories under the PMMSY. The fisheries and aquaculture development projects and initiatives taken by the Department of Fisheries under the PMMSY have contributed towards augmentation of fish production, productivity and exports, the minister explained.

The Department of Fisheries has developed the PMMSY Management Information System as a centralised digital portal and dashboard utilised to track the progress of the Fisheries projects taken up under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the minister further stated.

The PMMSY Management Information System aggregates district and state-level data to enable monitoring and evaluation of the progress. Issuance of need-based advisories, regular physical and virtual meetings with the States and Union Territories are followed up with field visits to monitor and review the progress of projects and improve the effective utilisation of funds, the minister added.

--IANS

sps/na

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