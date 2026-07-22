Aditya Narayan calls for reforms in examination system: ‘Merit, fairness and opportunity are national responsibilities’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Singer and television host Aditya Narayan has spoken out about the importance of protecting merit and ensuring fairness in the country's examination system.

In his recent post, he stressed that every student's hard work deserves to be safeguarded and called for greater transparency and accountability in the wake of examination-related failures. Taking to Instagram, Aditya wrote, “Merit, fairness and opportunity are national responsibilities. The biggest issue here is whether we’re creating a country where young people who choose the right path by dedicating years to their education, sacrificing their time, peace of mind and often their family’s savings can trust the system they’re working so hard to succeed in.”

“When a young person chooses discipline over shortcuts, education over distraction, and years of hard work in the hope of building a better life, the nation has a responsibility to protect that effort. Every examination paper leak isn’t just an administrative lapse. It erodes faith in merit, fairness and opportunity. That should concern every Indian. The first response to a crisis like this should always be urgency, transparency, accountability and compassion. Because for millions of students, this isn’t just an examination. It’s years of sacrifice, hope and hard work.”

Aditya added, “Students deserve timely, transparent communication from those responsible, along with a clear roadmap for identifying those accountable for such failures and preventing them in the future. Rebuilding trust begins with acknowledging the problem and acting decisively.”

His post further read, “Merit, fairness and opportunity should never be political issues. They are national responsibilities. It’s about protecting the dreams of millions of young Indians who believe that hard work should matter more than influence, luck or systemic failures.”

“If we truly believe that our youth are India’s greatest strength, then they cannot become an afterthought when the system fails them. They deserve institutions that are transparent, accountable and worthy of the faith they place in them every single day. The day every student walks into an examination hall knowing that only their preparation, not the system’s failures, will decide their future is the day we will know we’ve done right by them.”

Aditya Narayan’s post comes a day after hundreds of protesters were stopped from marching towards Parliament, with police reportedly using tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak.

--IANS

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