Kudos to ICC under Jay Shah for remarkable transformation of women’s cricket: Saikia

London, July 6 (IANS) BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday praised the International Cricket Council (ICC) under the dynamic leadership of Jay Shah for driving a remarkable transformation in the sport after the successful conclusion of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, where Australia clinched their record seventh title.

In front of a 28,000-plus record crowd at the Lord's Cricket Ground, Australia ended England's perfect record at home World Cups with a seven-wicket win in the final. This was a stunning 14th women's World Cup overall for Australia.

Saikia noted that a sold-out crowd at the Lord's is a powerful testament to the game's growing popularity and the exciting future that lies ahead.

"Delighted to witness the phenomenal rise of women's cricket on the global stage. A packed Lord's for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final played between champions Australia & England is a powerful testament to how far the game has gained popularity and the exciting future that lies ahead," Saikia posted on X.

"Kudos to the ICC under the dynamic leadership of Jay Shah, for driving this remarkable transformation of women’s cricket and inspiring a new generation of cricket fans worldwide," he added.

Australia wrapped up their invincible run at the tournament in style, overhauling England's total of 150/4 to register the highest successful run chase at a Women's T20 World Cup final. Beth Mooney once again anchored Australia's chase with 64 off 49 as they finished at 153/3 in 17.1 overs.

An emphatic win to seal an emphatic tournament, as Australia returned to the summit of T20 cricket after three years. In doing so, they broke a streak of rotten luck at World Cups on UK shores dating all the way back to the 1993.

--IANS

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