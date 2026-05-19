Kritika Kamra to star in ‘Abhay’ writer Pushaan Mukherjee’s directorial debut film

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra, whose latest release is Matka King, has officially locked her next feature film, an upcoming drama by debutant Pushaan Mukherjee, known for writing the Kunal Kemmu-starrer ‘Abhay’.

The actress is set to headline the drama, currently carrying the working title “Dumbbell”, with shooting scheduled to commence in June.

According to sources close to the project, Kritika has already begun preparations ahead of the June shoot schedule.

A source said: “Kritika was immediately drawn to the world of the film because of how different it is from her previous work. As a drama, the film gives her immense scope as a performer, and she has already started prep to fully immerse herself in the character before cameras roll next month.”

The film is expected to showcase the actress in a distinctly new space, further strengthening her reputation for choosing layered, performance-driven projects. While the makers are maintaining confidentiality around the storyline, industry sources confirm that Dumbbell is being mounted as a drama.

Talking about Matka King, the series follows a cotton trader who launches the illegal “Matka” gambling game, eventually building a powerful underground empire. The show blends crime, ambition, politics, and social change against the backdrop of post-independence Mumbai.

It was on May 7 that the makers of the series announced a second season. The show stars Vijay Varma as a fictional gambling lord who operates a string of matkas across Mumbai.

Kritika made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. In 2009, she played a singer, Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan. She was then seen in Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,

In 2015, Kritika played a reporter, Ananya Kashyap opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, in Reporters. She was then seen as Princess Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta. She made her film debut in 2018, with Mitron. In 2021, she played a college student Sana in the web series Tandav.

The actress played a reporter Vidhi, in the 2023 film Bheed. In the same year, she played Habiba, in Bambai Meri Jaan. Her most recent release, Gyaarah Gyaarah.

--IANS

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