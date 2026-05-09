Kritika Kamra: My favourite style from 1960s-1970s is the curtain bangs

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra is a fan of the 1960s-1970s aesthetic and said that the “curtain bangs” is her favourite hairstyle from that era.

Asked if she has a favourite beauty look from a bygone era, Kritika, who has starred in shows such as Bambai Meri Jaan and Matka King, which are set in the 1960s-1970s, told IANS: “The beauty aesthetic of the ’60s and ’70s… My favourite from that era is the curtain bangs. I cut my hair. I mean, I rocked those curtain bangs for about a year while shooting for Matka King.”

She added: “And I also took it to another project of mine and styled it differently. Again, I’m not somebody who would get a hairstyle because it’s trending right now.”

Kritika said she would never do a full fringe.

“So, I don’t think I’d ever do a full fringe. But those curtain bangs really suited me.”

Kritika drew inspiration from the late American actress Farrah Fawcett, known for her starring role in the first season of the television series Charlie's Angels, and the late Bollywood star Parveen Babi.

“The references were Farrah Fawcett and Parveen Babi. I wanted a fringe like that, and I got it. And I really enjoyed having that and styling my hair. And I thought, you know, it made me look really soft and more feminine.”

She added: “There’s something about curtain bangs that makes your face look a bit romantic and cute. So, I really enjoyed that trend.”

It was on May 7 that the makers of “Matka King” announced a second season. The show stars Vijay Varma as a fictional gambling lord who operates a string of matkas across Mumbai.

The series follows a cotton trader who launches the illegal “Matka” gambling game, eventually building a powerful underground empire. The show blends crime, ambition, politics, and social change against the backdrop of post-independence Mumbai.

--IANS

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