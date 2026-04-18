Kris Jenner's birthday wish for daughter Kourtney Kardashian: You gave my life purpose

Los Angeles, April 18 (IANS) Kris Jenner's eldest daughter and reality star, Kourtney Kardashian, is celebrating her birthday on Saturday.

Commemorating the special day, Kris took to her official Instagram handle and dropped some unseen pictures of Kourtney on her social media handle.

The album incorporates the birthday girl's photos - ranging from her childhood to her teen years, to her wedding, to some recent pictures of Kourtney.

In one of the clicks, a heavily pregnant Kourtney was seen flaunting her baby bump. We could also see her smiling at the camera, posing with her little bundle of joy.

Kris also penned a heartfelt wish for her eldest child, who, according to her, gave her life its greatest purpose.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Kourtney... From the moment you made me a mommy, you changed my world in the most magical way!! You gave my life its greatest purpose and filled it with more love, joy, and meaning than I ever could have imagined (sic)," the post read.

She further praised Kourtney for being such a devoted and amazing mother to her kids and for always putting her family above everything.

Kris pointed out that Kourtney also gives her best to every role of her life - daughter, sister, auntie, friend, and also a businesswoman.

Expressing her pride, she went on to write, "Watching you grow into the woman you are today has been one of my greatest blessings. You’re such a devoted and incredible mommy, and you always put your family first… You are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie, friend, and such a light in all of our lives. You’re the most fabulous business woman and I’m so so proud of you beyond words. I love you more than you will ever know, my sweet girl. Mommy@kourtneykardash".

For those who do not know, Kourtney has two sons Mason and Reign, and a daughter, Penelope, with Scott Disick. She further has another son Rocky with husband Travis Barker.

--IANS

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