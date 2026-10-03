Abhishek Pathak on ‘Drishyam 3’: Wanted to make my own version of the last part

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak, who has helmed ‘Drishyam 3’, has spoken about the challenges of taking forward the iconic franchise, saying he wanted to retain the nostalgia and interconnected details of the earlier films while crafting an original narrative.

Abhishek said in a statement: “It is a very complex and nuanced film because there is so much history behind every character. The audience already knows these people and what has happened in Part 1 and Part 2, so every little thing has a meaning.”

The director said the film's layered storytelling required revisiting the previous instalments to ensure that every dialogue and visual detail carried meaning.

“Even while writing, we would keep going back to the earlier films, looking at a small dialogue or visual detail and seeing how we could bring it into this story. I was very conscious that this is Drishyam and people have a certain expectation from this world.”

He added: “I wanted them to feel that nostalgia and feel that all the parts are connected. At the same time, I did not want to have the tag of a remake this time. Somewhere I felt that when you make something which is already there, people can overlook the craft that has gone into the Hindi version.”

He shared that he really wanted give his own spin to the script.

“I really wanted to write it my own way, take the story ahead in the way I wanted and make my own version of the last part. We were constantly fighting over the screenplay, if something felt predictable, we would say anyone can guess this, anyone can figure this out. That process helped us keep the story complicated without losing the audience.”

Drishyam: The Conclusion is a crime thriller film co-written, produced, and directed by Pathak. Unlike its predecessors, the film features an original story and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

--IANS

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