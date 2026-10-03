Regina Cassandra's upcoming film with director Vishal Venkat enters final stage of filming

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) The makers of director Vishal Venkat's upcoming film, featuring actors Regina Cassandra, Nassar and Ramesh Thilak in the lead, have now revealed that their film had entered its final stage of filming.

The film is being produced by ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj's production house G Squad in association with popular Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers of the film, which is yet to be titled, have now released a special video featuring BTS clips from the film.

Directed by Vishal Venkat, who is best known for the film, 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal' and the critically acclaimed 'Bomb', the untitled film features Nassar, Regina Cassandra, and Ramesh Thilak in the lead.

The film's story has been penned by Hariharan Raju. It's cinematography has been handled by talented cameraman S.K. Selvakumar. Music for the eagerly awaited film has been composed by popular Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Art direction department for the project is being headed by K. Manoj Kumar while G.K. Prasanna is in charge of editing.

Sources say that the upcoming film, which will be a gripping drama-thriller, is being jointly produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Naveen Yerneni & Y Ravi Shankar.

For the unaware, the film's launch ceremony had taken place in a traditional manner a month and a half ago. Sources close to the unit of the film claim that the unit of the film shot at a brisk pace, right from the word 'go' and has therefore been able to reach the final stages of filming in a relatively short time. They also point out that the entire film has been shot within Chennai and that the final phase of filming is likely to be wrapped up within the next 10 days.

Expectations for the film have risen among fans and industry insiders, driven by the fact that ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 'G Squad' is teaming up with popular production house Mythri Movie Makers.

--IANS

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