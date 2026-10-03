Kareena Kapoor wishes 'Chup Chupke' co-star Neha Dhupia’s son Guriq on fifth birthday; shares pic with Jeh

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor took to her social media account to wish Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s son, Guriq, on his fifth birthday.

Sharing an adorable black-and-white picture of Guriq with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly known as Jeh, Kareena penned a sweet birthday message for the little one.

In the picture, Guriq and Jeh can be seen standing next to each other, with both striking similar cool poses with their arms crossed. Guriq is seen wearing a jacket with a personalised “G” on it, while Jeh’s jacket features the letter “J”.

Kareena captioned the picture, “Happy birthday G Baba God bless you always @nehadhupia @angadbedi.”

For the uninitiated, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi is the younger child of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. He was born on October 3, 2021, and the couple also have a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, who was born on November 18, 2018.

Kareena and Neha share a professional connection that goes back to Priyadarshan’s 2006 comedy-drama ‘Chup Chup Ke’, which also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Kareena played Shruti, while Shahid portrayed Jeetu. Neha played Meenakshi, Shruti’s cousin.

Talking about the movie, ‘Chup Chup Ke’ was released in 2006 Hindi comedy-drama directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

The film, which released on June 9, 2006, starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles, with Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Om Puri, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sushma Reddy, Amita Nangia and Manoj Joshi in supporting roles.

For the uninitiated, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in an intimate ceremony on May 10, 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr in November that year, followed by their son Guriq on October 3, 2021.

–IANS

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