KKR hosts fan meet-up in Chennai, capturing Knight Riders' spirit in the city

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosted a fan meet-up at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai on Sunday, bringing together passionate supporters ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings on April 14.

The fan meet-up included an engaging get-together featuring fun games and interactive activities that brought the Knight Riders community together in Chennai. Fans were in for a special surprise when KKR batter Rahul Tripathi made an appearance at the event, interacting closely with supporters, posing for pictures, and adding to the excitement of the evening.

"The love and energy from the KKR fans here in Chennai has been incredible. Even when we are away from home, this kind of support makes us feel right at home. Interacting with them today was really special, and we hope to give them a performance to cheer for in the next game," said Tripathi.

KKR have had a tough start to their campaign this season. They went down by six wickets to the Mumbai Indians in their opening match at the Wankhede Stadium and, upon returning home, suffered a crushing 65-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their third match against the Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain, which gave them a solidarity point. They suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Leaving them with just one point in four matches.

The team has been losing the bowlers even before the start of the tournament. KKR lost Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked the franchise to release him from the squad, and their prime pacer, Harshit Rana, was also ruled out due to injury.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently in Chennai to play the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (April 14).

--IANS

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