Kirti Kulhari duped of Rs 2.4 lacs in cyber fraud, registers complain with the Mumbai police

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress-producer Kirti Kulhari, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Shekhar Home’, has fallen prey to cyber fraud. Unidentified cyber criminals gained unauthorized access to his mobile phone and credit card and duped him of Rs 2,43,852 in just a few minutes.

A case has been registered with the Amboli police station on the basis of the complaint filed by the actress. As per the FIR, actress Kirti Kulhari, who lives in Versova area and supports her family through acting and film production, was at the Cinepolis theatre near Fun Republic Mall in the Andheri West area of Mumbai when she received an alert message on her mobile number about spending $2,525 on Aeromexico airline from the bank's credit card.

When she saw the message of an unknown and suspicious foreign transaction, the actress without wasting any time contacted the toll-free helpline number of the bank. After the investigation, the bank officials said that four different major transactions were made from his credit card without permission, after which the card was immediately blocked as a security measure.

The actress said in her statement to the police that the password of her credit card was completely confidential, which she did not share with anyone. It is suspected that her phone and card were hacked through some digital malware or spyware, considering the seriousness of the case, the Amboli police have registered a case against unknown accused.

The Cyber Cell team is looking for the accused on the basis of bank reference numbers and digital footprints.

Earlier, the actress had announced the completion of the shoot of her first feature film as a producer, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Sharing the update on Instagram, the actress said life has taught her that there is a “right time for everything”, as she reflected on the emotional journey behind the project.

--IANS

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