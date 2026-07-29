'If it is ours, we cannot stay silent': Dr Farooq Abdullah asks Centre to raise voice on PoK

Srinagar, July 29 (IANS) National Conference President and former J&K Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Wednesday asked the central government to raise its voice on the recent developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), asserting that "if it is ours, we cannot stay silent".

Addressing reporters here, Dr Abdullah said if the Indian government considers Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) an integral part of the country, it must raise its voice over the reported killings and hardships faced by people there.

He also expressed concern over student protests, unemployment, drug abuse and the recent security crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Abdullah said he had repeatedly appealed to the United Nations Human Rights mechanisms as well as the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister to intervene and take note of the reported situation in PoK.

“I have requested the United Nations Human Rights Commission to go there, assess the situation and try to resolve the problems. I have also appealed to the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister," he said.

Questioning the Centre's position on PoK, he said the government frequently describes the region as an integral part of India, but remains silent over reports of killings and alleged human rights violations.

"They keep saying PoK is our part. If it is your part, then why don't you speak about what is happening there? Why don't you say the killings should stop? I have not heard any statement from them," he said.

On the ongoing student-led protests, the NC President said the agitation would continue if the authorities failed to address the students' demands.

"If the promises made to them are not fulfilled and instead they are met with FIRs, arrests and harassment, this movement will continue. The students have risen and, God willing, they will carry it forward," he said.

Dr Abdullah also expressed concern over the growing drug menace among youth in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that unemployment remains one of the biggest challenges confronting the region.

The NC legislators had planned a protest at the Jantar Mantar on July 20 to press for restoration of statehood to J&K. When Jantar Mantar was occupied by the student activities of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on July 20, the NC had to shift the venue of its protest to Prithviraj Road in New Delhi.

--IANS

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