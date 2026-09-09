Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra jump on the 80's AI pic trend

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the latest celebrities to jump on the popular 80s trend on Instagram, in which AI is used to image people in that time period.

On Wednesday, Kiara took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a captivating portrait of herself and Sidharth, rocking the vintage fashion from the 80s.

Kiara looked adorable in a pink short fluffy dress, accompanied by matching hoop earrings and a black belt tied around the waist. Complementing her, Sidharth was all handsome in a denim shirt with matching bottoms, and a white T-shirt underneath. The 'Student of the year' actor accessorized the look with black sunglasses.

"Back to the 80s (sic)", read the text on the post.

Talking about Sidharth and Kiara's love story, speculation about the two being in a relationship started doing the rounds as the two actors were shoting for their 2021 blockbuster "Shershaah".

During this time, Sidharth and Kiara were often seen accompanying one another at various events; however, both of them refused to comment on their relationship status.

Finally, putting the rumour mills to rest, Kiara and Sidharth got married in a lavish ceremony in February 2023.

In March 2025, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple shared a joint post with a lovely photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock. “The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon,” read the caption on the post.

Sidharth and Kiara finally welcomed their baby girl on 15 July, 2025, whom they decided to name Saraayah Malhotra.

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Sidharth took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH”

--IANS

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