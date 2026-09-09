Brisbane Heat sign Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast for WBBL season 12

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Brisbane Heat have secured the services of Ireland’s seam-bowling all-rounder Orla Prendergast for the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season. It also marks Orla’s return to the tournament for the first time since 2024.

A versatile right-arm pacer and top-order batter, Orla is the franchise's second overseas signing, following last week's announcement of England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn's return. Orla previously played for the Adelaide Strikers in WBBL season 10, scoring 110 runs and taking six wickets in nine appearances.

Orla’s signing by the Heat comes after she had an impressive campaign at the Women’s T20 World Cup in England, where she scored 181 runs at a strike rate of 125.69 and took six wickets across five matches, earning a place in the Team of the Tournament, having done so in the 2023 edition of the competition.

"Orla is world-class – you only had to marvel at her performances at the World Cup to know that, and we're thrilled she is coming to the Heat. She delivers great versatility for us, bowling up front in the Powerplay or later in the Power Surge, while her batting gives us another strong option in the upper or middle order," head coach Mark Sorell said in a statement.

Orla was then called up by Welsh Fire in The Hundred as a replacement for the injured Sophie Devine and took 4-18 in just her second game of the competition. Under the revised WBBL rules, the overseas draft was scrapped in favour of direct player signings, and clubs were no longer required to fill three international slots.

Orla’s arrival adds firepower to a Heat pace battery that already includes Lucy Hamilton, Sianna Ginger, and Lily Bassingthwaite as they finalise their roster. Sorell further explained that international scheduling and injuries have dictated the franchise's recruitment strategy this season, leaving them with at most one overseas slot to fill.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues is recovering from a hamstring tear that ruled her out of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE. South Africa's multi-format tour of India starts shortly after the WBBL final, so Nadine de Klerk may not feature in the tournament.

"We have looked to prioritise skill and availability for the whole tournament when it came to our prime targets. As well as being impressive individuals, Orla and Sarah Glenn will be with us for all games plus the finals, and we are excited by how we will utilise their skills and experience in our group," he added.

--IANS

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