George Clooney shares Terrence Malick cut him from ‘The Thin Red Line’ after months of shooting

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker George Clooney has recalled his experience of working on Terrence Malick’s critically acclaimed 1998 war drama ‘The Thin Red Line’, sharing that he was left almost entirely on the cutting-room floor despite spending months shooting the film in Australia.

Clooney was speaking at a Masterclass at the Biennale Cinema 2026, where he first spoke about how he got to direct Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which released in 2002.

Clooney said: “ Confessions of a Dangerous Mind that had been around for a long time lot of directors tied to it and it wasn’t getting made… And I went to Steven Soderbergh, he was my partner and he said if I want to get this made will you direct it.”

“He said I cant I dont have the time and he said you should direct it and I was like I don’t really know how and he said Ill amke you a deal you direct it and if you totally f it up I’ll take over. And luckily for me he didn’t had to… It was more about I was trying to get a film made… but then I thought I fell in love with the proces…”

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind is a 2002 American biographical spy film directed by Clooney in his directorial debut. It stars Sam Rockwell as game show host and producer Chuck Barris; based on Barris' 1984 "unauthorized autobiography" of the same name.

Clooney said that filmmaking is an art.

“Sometimes it’s an art and sometime is not… I have done some films that are definitely not art… But when you do it right it is art. The director is the painter and everything else is the paint…. An actor only affects as much as a director decides… I could change any actor’s performance as a director. I could cute him out for that matter,” Clooney added.

He then revealed being cut out from the film The Thin Red Line, an epic war film written and directed by Terrence Malick.

“I remember I did a Thin Red Line it was an interesting film. Terrence Malick was coming back he ahdn’t worked in 15 years and wanted to come back do a film… So, I thought I want to help him get this film made and I want to do this part for him and I was in Australia shooting for months and then he cut me completely out except the last scene in the film.”

“The very last scene in the film… And he’s like pretty fun. So you can change people’s performances,” he quipped.

The Thin Red Line is the second film adaptation of the 1962 novel by James Jones, following the 1964 film. Telling a fictionalized version of the Battle of Mount Austen, which was part of the Guadalcanal campaign in the Pacific Theater of the Second World War, it portrays U.S. soldiers of C Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division.

--IANS

dc/