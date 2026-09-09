1st Joint Defence Cooperation meeting: Morocco delegation visits Army Base workshop

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) As part of the first Joint Defence Cooperation (JDC) meeting between India and Morocco, the latter's delegation led by Brigadier General Abdellah Athamani, paid a visit at 505 Army Base Workshop.

This comes a day after the Joint Defence Committee meeting between India and Morocco was held in New Delhi.

"A Moroccan delegation led by Brig Gen Abdellah Athamani, Head of the Moroccan Delegation, visited 505 Army Base Workshop as part of the ongoing 1st Joint Defence Cooperation (JDC) Meeting between India and Morocco," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) wrote on X.

"The delegation was briefed on the Workshop’s advanced capabilities in overhaul of tanks, engines and component-level repairs, with emphasis on technology infusion, automation, innovation, indigenisation and technology absorption," it added.

The Army said that the engagement underscores the "shared commitment towards enhanced Defence Cooperation and exchange of expertise" between India and Morocco.

On Tuesday, during the JDC meeting in the national capital, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation across training, expert exchanges, joint exercises, maritime cooperation, military medicine, cyber security and defence industry collaboration.

"The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Amitabh Prasad and Chief of the 2nd Bureau, Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Brig Gen Abdellah Athmani," the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

The Ministry further said, "India–Morocco defence ties have continued to grow since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Morocco in September 2025."

Meanwhile, India and Morocco concluded the 7th session of their Joint Commission Meeting last month, with the two sides agreeing to work towards expanding market access, diversifying the trade basket and boosting investments, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada had said.

Both countries have longstanding bilateral ties and significant potential to expand trade and investment. Bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries stood at around $4 billion in 2025.

--IANS

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