Aamrapali Dubey on changing the perception of Bhojpuri cinema: It is the responsibility of the entire industry

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Popular Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey, who is presently one of the contestants in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20', spoke about changing the perception of the Bhojpuri industry.

During her exclusive interaction with IANS, Aamrapali said that she believes that it is the responsibility of the entire industry to make an effort to change the present perception of the industry.

She added that they all have been actively attempting to do this for some time now. Aamrapali pointed out that a large number of Bhojpuri films are now being given a U/A certification, which can be counted as a major change, as that was not the case earlier.

Aamrapali shared that the industry is currently in a transition phase and hoped that the audience will soon be able to enjoy Bhojpuri cinema on a much larger scale.

She was asked, "Bhojpuri cinema has a massive audience, but the mainstream perception of the industry is still mixed. Do you think it is the responsibility of actors, filmmakers or the entire industry to change that image?"

To this, Aamrapali told IANS, "All of us have been trying to do this for the last few years. Most of the films being made are now receiving U/A certification, and that is a big development for the Bhojpuri industry. This was not the case earlier, and because of that, there was a stigma attached to the name of the industry. But over the last few years, U/A-certified films are being made, people are watching them at home, and women are enjoying them as well."

"So, we have moved in this direction and started working towards changing the perception. It takes time to bring about a change. Our industry is currently in a transition phase. The transition will be completed very soon, and people will watch and enjoy Bhojpuri films on a much larger scale," she went on to add.

--IANS

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