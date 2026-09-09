Yung Sammy on ‘One Of A Kind’: ‘Bringing together different styles and sounds from Indian Hip-Hop’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Rising hip-hop artist Yung Sammy has unveiled his much-anticipated debut album, “One Of A Kind.”

The album brings together a diverse mix of sounds and styles from across the Indian hip-hop scene, with each track featuring unique collaborations that showcase different artistic voices. Speaking about the album, Yung shared that his biggest goal was to connect with listeners and give them a deeper understanding of him as an artist. He stated, “All I ever wanted from my debut album was for people to resonate with me, connect with my music and understand me as an artist. The name ‘One Of A Kind’ really speaks to me, and that is why we chose it for the album.”

“Every track brings a one of a kind collaboration, bringing together different styles and sounds from across Indian hip hop, with each artist stepping outside their usual style to create something fresh. ‘Crip Walk’ with Sambata is one such track where Sambata brings his own flavour to it, and the music video takes that energy even further with a fun, fresh and eye catching visual of us simply vibing, flexing our bars and having fun,” added Yung.

“One Of A Kind” offers an intimate glimpse into Yung Sammy’s personal world, exploring what it means to break away from predefined moulds and turn the feeling of being different into a source of strength. Each track unveils a different facet of the rapper’s personality while contributing to the larger narrative of carving out his own identity and setting his own standards.

The album features tracks such as “Gang” and “Hoodies” featuring “Calm,” “Baagi” featuring Wazir Patar, “Game Changer” featuring MC Square, "Winnin'" featuring Raga and Modus Operandi featuring Yung DSA.

The song sees the two rappers in their element as they perform, compose and write the track together. Directed by Pitchgray, “One Of A Kind” is available to stream across major music platforms. The music video for Crip Walk, featuring Sambata, is available on T-Series’ official YouTube channel.

--IANS

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