Dehradun T20 League 2026: Mussoorie Thunders, Selaqui Strikers set for title clash in Grand Final

Dehradun, Sep 9 (IANS) The Dehradun T20 League 2026 has reached its much-awaited climax, with Mussoorie Thunders and Selaqui Strikers set to lock horns in the grand finale for the coveted title on Wednesday.

Both teams secured their places in the final with impressive victories in their respective semi-finals and will now battle for the glittering trophy.

The highly anticipated title clash will take place today, September 9, 2026, from 7:00 PM onwards at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun.

Mussoorie Thunders enter the final high on confidence after edging past Vikasnagar Dhamaka by four runs in the first semi-final. Captain Neeraj Singh Rathore led from the front with an impressive 62 off 48 balls, while Anshul Kumar delivered a match-winning bowling performance, claiming five wickets to help his side secure a place in the title clash.

Selaqui Strikers, meanwhile, stormed into the final with a commanding seven-wicket win over Doiwala Kings in the second semi-final. Priyank Singh set the tone with a disciplined three-wicket spell before captain Piyush Joshi (64)* and Aryan Kapoor (43)* completed the chase in style with an unbeaten partnership.

With both sides carrying strong momentum into the final, the stage is set for a thrilling contest at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy.

Mussoorie Thunders will aim to complete their campaign by securing the ultimate prize, while Selaqui Strikers will be determined to deliver one final dominant performance and lift the Dehradun T20 League trophy.

All eyes will be on Dehradun tonight as two in-form teams battle it out for T20 glory, much like in international matches.

Fans can catch the live action from 7:00 PM on OTT and digital platforms. The final will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website, and fans can also watch the match on ABP Sports across television and digital platforms.

--IANS

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