Ajay Devgn wants Mohanlal’s approval for ‘Drishyam 3’, hopes he likes the film

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has revealed that he wants Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to watch ‘Drishyam 3’ and share his feedback.

The ‘Singham’ actor hopes Mohanlal likes the film, which he says has a completely different script from the Malayalam version. Speaking during the trailer launch, Ajay stated, “In fact, I would like to say that this film is a big challenge for us because, with Mohanlal sir and Joseph, this is the first film—the third, actually. The second was also, in a way, inspired by the original. But this is a completely different script. So, their three are completely different. Our film is completely different. It’s not like we’ve made a few changes; it’s completely different.”

“So, I want Mohanlal sir and Joseph to see the film because I would also like their approval, you know, that they love it. That would make me very happy,” added Ajay.

Ajay also revealed that the team was initially unsure whether the franchise would continue after the second installment. The ‘Golmaal’ actor said that creating another chapter was a challenging task as the story had to retain the twists and intrigue while taking the narrative forward from where ‘Drishyam 2’ ended.

“I think after ‘Drishyam 2,' we didn’t know whether this film would be made or not. Because it’s not a film where you work out a script and say, ‘Let’s make a sequel.’ It has to have the twists and turns, and being in the same area, starting the story from where it ended, taking it forward and making it so intriguing and interesting, I think it’s nearly impossible.”

Ajay added, “So, after that, Abhishek came with a thought. We all liked it. He worked with the writers for two and a half years. He worked very hard, and he came out with a script which I really think Abhishek had cracked. It was brilliant. It is brilliant. And we all also felt that there should be a conclusion. Because I don’t think we should even attempt to go beyond this. Because everything, if you leave it on top, that’s the best thing.”

“So, the way he’s worked the script out, the way he has shaped the film up, like he said, he’s grown on ‘Drishyam’. You will see in this film that he’s really grown on ‘Drishyam’. And just now, the writing part, the way he’s executed the film, I think he’s done a fabulous job.”

“Drishyam The Conclusion,” directed by Abhishek Pathak, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. The film is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

--IANS

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