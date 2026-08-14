Kevin Hart marks ten years with wife Eniko: Wouldn’t have it any other way

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Kevin Hart marked his 10th wedding anniversary with wife Eniko. He expressed gratitude for their journey together and said he “wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Hart took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images featuring him and his wife Eniko and said that he wouldn’t want to have it any other way.

“Happy Anniversary Love…. 10yrs of unbelievable memories with the woman I love. I wouldn’t have it any other way …. Where does the time go… Love you to the moon and back #Harts,” Kevin wrote as the caption.

Hart was first married Torrei Skipper in 2003, and they filed for divorce in 2010 after citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in November 2011. It was in 2014, when Hart became engaged to Eniko Parrish.

They were married in California in 2016. Their first child was born in 2017. They reconciled and had a second child together, a daughter born in 2020.

On the acting front, Hart will next be seen in the new installment of the Jumanji franchise is titled 'Jumanji: The Open World'. The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

Jumanji, first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston and was based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

Hart had his first breakthrough when Judd Apatow cast him in a recurring role on the TV series Undeclared. The actor’s comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album I'm a Grown Little Man.

He has since released four more comedy albums: Seriously Funny, Laugh at My Pain, Let Me Explain and What Now?

--IANS

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