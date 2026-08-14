Tara Sutaria says she’s ‘stuck in the 50s’ and never wants to leave

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria celebrated her love for the timeless charm of the 1950s.

Sharing a glimpse of her vintage-inspired mood, Tara wrote, “Stuck in the 50’s (and never getting out)”, hinting at her fondness for the era and its distinctive aesthetic. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Marjaavaan’ actress shared a series of monochrome pictures in which she looked elegant in a stylish black gown, paired with a statement necklace and matching earrings. She completed her look with her hair tied in a sleek high bun and opted for subtle makeup, adding to her sophisticated appearance.

Tara struck various poses for the camera with effortless grace and elegance. Some of the pictures show the actress posing gracefully on a couch, while in others, she can be seen sitting beside it and striking different poses for the camera.

Reacting to her post, Sonam Bajwa commented, “Tara.”

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.” The actress recently shared some of her favourite moments with her co-star Yash from the romantic track ‘Madhosh’, offering a glimpse of their on-screen chemistry. The Student of the Year 2 actress posted several romantic pictures of her with Yash and captioned them as, “The in between moments are my favourites in Madhosh.. The stolen glances, the sweetness in our smiles, the eyes.. What are your favourite moments?.”

Apart from its Hindi version, ‘Madhosh’ has also been released in several regional languages. The song is known as ‘Manamohaka’ in Kannada, ‘Manasaagadhe’ in Telugu, ‘Thadumaarudheyyy’ in Tamil and ‘Madhu Mohini’ in Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” features an ensemble cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 26.

--IANS

ps/