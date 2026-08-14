US expresses support for Japan's sovereignty over Northern Territories

Tokyo, Aug 14 (IANS) The United States expressed support for Japan's sovereignty over the Northern Territories stating that US-Japan Alliance is dedicated to cultivating prosperity across the Indo-Pacific.

In a statement on X, US Ambassador to Japan George Edward Glass stated, "The United States remains unwavering in its support of its most important ally and in its recognition of Japanese sovereignty over the Northern Territories. At a time when the US-Japan Alliance is dedicated to cultivating prosperity across the Indo-Pacific, we strongly oppose any action that undermines its peace and stability."

Glass made the statement in response to a post shared by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where she objected to Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Iturup Island.

Takaichi affirmed Japan's sovereignty over the Northern Territories and termed Putin's visit to Etorofu Island "incompatible with Japan's consistent position on the Northern Territories."

"Today, the 13th, I received a report that Russian President Putin visited Iturup Island, and just now, I held an informal press conference at the official residence. Since President Putin stated in January 2024 that he would definitely visit the Northern Territories, the Japanese government has repeatedly requested the Russian side to ensure that the president does not visit the Northern Territories. Nevertheless, I strongly protest today's visit to Iturup Island by President Putin," Takaichi posted on X.

"The Northern Territories are inherently Japanese territory both historically and under international law, and this visit to Etorofu Island by Russia's incumbent president is incompatible with Japan's consistent position on the Northern Territories. Moreover, it wounds the feelings of the Japanese people and is absolutely unacceptable," she added.

Sanae Takaichi stated that Putin's visit to Etorofu Island has further hardened anti-Russia sentiment in Japan.

"Even amid the harsh state of Japan-Russia relations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan has made every possible effort, but this visit can only be said to have further hardened anti-Russia sentiment within Japan and made medium- to long-term recovery of relations more difficult. I hope that the Russian side will take the gravity of this matter very seriously," Takaichi posted on X.

Putin's visit to Etorofu Island came amid strained ties between Japan and Russia since the conflict erupted between Moscow and Kyiv. Japan and Russia have a territorial dispute over the islands, known in Russia as Southern Kurils while it is called the Northern Territories in Japan.

The Japanese government summoned the Russian Ambassador to Japan, Nikolay Nozdrev, and lodged a strong protest over Putin's visit, Japan-based Kyodo News reported. Japan has said that the island chain, which consists of Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group, was illegally seized by the Soviet Union after Japan surrendered in the Second World War. However, Russia has maintained that the seizure was legitimate.

--IANS

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