Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Shammi Kapoor on 15th death anniversary with iconic ‘Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par’ song

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary actor Shammi Kapoor on his 15th death anniversary on August 14.

Remembering the evergreen star through one of his most-loved songs, 'Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par', Jackie Shroff shared a black-and-white picture of the legendary superstar Kapoor on his social media account.

Talking about the song, it was sung by the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi from the 1961 film Junglee. The song, composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and penned by Hasrat Jaipuri, featured Kapoor and Saira Banu.

The tribute comes on the death anniversary of Shammi Kapoor, who passed away on August 14, 2011, at the age of 79.

The superstar was known for his vibrant personality, dancing style and romantic screen persona, and was one of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema during the 1950s and 1960s.

Born as Shamsher Raj Kapoor on October 21, 1931, the actor was the second son of legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor and the younger brother of Raj Kapoor and elder brother of Shashi Kapoor.

He entered films in 1953 with Jeevan Jyoti and somehow his early years were marked by a string of unsuccessful films before he found his breakthrough with Tumsa Nahin Dekha in 1957.

After that, Shammi Kapoor went on to create a completely distinctive image for himself. Often described as India's answer to Elvis Presley, he brought a youthful, energetic and uninhibited style to the Hindi film hero.

His dance movements, expressions face and a personality filled with swag helped change the way male actors were presented in Bollywood's musical sequences.

His 1961 film Junglee proved to be a major turning point. Starring opposite Saira Banu, Kapoor played a carefree young man and became synonymous with the film's iconic cry of “Yahoo!”

The film also featured songs such as Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe, Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par and Suku Suku.

Shammi Kapoor then subsequently went on to deliver a series of memorable films including Professor, Kashmir Ki Kali, Rajkumar, Janwar, Brahmachari and An Evening in Paris amongst many more.

His songs became as important to his stardom as his performances, with numbers such as Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera, Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye, Aasman Se Aaya Farishta and Bar Bar Dekho, amongst many more.

On the personal front, he married actress Geeta Bali in 1955. The couple had a son, Aditya Raj Kapoor, and a daughter, Kanchan. Geeta Bali died of smallpox in 1965 at the age of 35 and Shammi Kapoor later married Neila Devi Gohil in 1969.

In the final stage of life, and despite undergoing dialysis, he agreed to appear in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, starring his grand-nephew, Ranbir Kapoor. The film, released after his death in 2011.

For the uninitiated, Shammi Kapoor had been suffering from chronic kidney failure and was undergoing dialysis for several years. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in August 2011 after his condition deteriorated. He died on August 14, 2011, at the age of 79.

–IANS

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